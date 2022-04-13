dwayne haskins

2 Funeral Services Scheduled for Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

Haskins, 24, was struck and killed by a dump truck while he was walking on Interstate 595 in Broward County Saturday

NBC Universal, Inc.

Funeral services for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was killed when he was hit by a dump truck on a South Florida highway on Saturday, will take place next weekend.

The first memorial will be held April 23 at noon at Christ Church in Rockaway Township. The next day, services will occur at Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland.

Haskins, 24, was hit by the truck while he was walking on Interstate 595 in Broward County. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

DWAYNE HASKINS LATEST

dwayne haskins Apr 11

Questions Remain in Death of NFLer Dwayne Haskins on South Florida Highway

dwayne haskins Apr 10

‘Very Disturbing': Man Believes He Saw Dwayne Haskins on I-595 Minutes Before Death

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Florida Highway Patrol officials are investigating the incident.

Haskins appeared to be in South Florida this week with several teammates, including fellow quarterback Mitch Trubisky, running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

A 2019 first-round draft pick by Washington, Haskins was released by the team after going 3-10 over two seasons. He was signed by Pittsburgh as a developmental quarterback, but he didn’t appear in a game last season.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
NBC 6 and AP

This article tagged under:

dwayne haskinsSouth FloridaBroward CountyNFLPittsburgh Steelers
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us