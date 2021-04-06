Palm Beach County

2 Men Plead Guilty in Fatal 2018 Robbery of South Florida Plumber

According to prosecutors, Jamal Head and Keon Glanton robbed a Roto-Rooter plumber at gunpoint in Riviera Beach in July 2018 by luring him to an abandoned home

A judge's gavel
Getty Images

Two men have been convicted of robbing and killing a South Florida plumber.

Keon Travy Glanton, 35, pleaded guilty Friday in Fort Lauderdale federal court to conspiring to commit robbery, carjacking resulting in death and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, according to court records.

His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 25.

Jamal Lamar Head, 35, pleaded guilty to the same charges last month and is set to be sentenced July 20.

According to prosecutors, Head and Glanton robbed a Roto-Rooter plumber at gunpoint in Riviera Beach in July 2018 by luring him to an abandoned home. They tried to rob another plumber the next day in Miami Lakes, this time by forcing the plumber into their own vehicle and driving off in his van, official said.

At some point, the second plumber fought back, and Head shot him three times, investigator said. Glanton then picked up Head, and the men fled the area in the plumber's van, officials said. Paramedics found the plumber in Head's vehicle and pronounced the plumber dead at the scene.

Glanton and Head drove the plumber's van to another part of Miami and set it on fire, officials said.

This article tagged under:

Palm Beach CountyrobberyFederal court
