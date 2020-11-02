2 More Victims Accuse South Florida Youth Track Coach of Molestation

Two more victims have come forward accusing a popular South Florida youth track coach of molesting them.

Darius Tremayne Lawshea, 45, is already behind bars on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation and sexual battery. The new allegations against the longtime head coach of Miami Gardens Xpress Track and Field were made public Monday by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office.

Lawshea was first arrested on Oct. 26. A 15-year-old victim told detectives while she was part of a track and field program at a Miami Shores' community center, Lawshea touched her breasts. Another victim who participated in the Miami Gardens Xpress program said she was molested by Lawshea when she was 12 and 13 years old.

The Miami Gardens Xpress Track and Field organizes track meets for kids ages 5 to 18. The two new victims claim Lawshea molested them in his truck and at a local park when they were both 15.

Lawshea's attorney has maintained that the coach is a "well-respected member of the community."

"This is an individual who is going to fight for his innocence," Tobechuku Tony Nwahiri said. "He has expressed to counsel and to everybody that he is innocent."

Lawshea will be arraigned on all six cases on two weeks. He remains in jail without bond.

