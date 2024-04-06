deadly crash

Man, woman die after 6-vehicle crash in Miami-Dade County

By Monica Galarza

A man and a woman have died after a total of six vehicles crashed Saturday morning in Miami-Dade County, officials said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on southbound US1, in the area of SW 132 Avenue.

The woman who died was driving a red Nissan sedan when she stopped at a traffic signal, according to FHP Lt. Alex Camacho, a spokesman for FHP.

That is when officials said the man, who was driving a Ford SUV collided with the back of the woman's car at a high rate of speed.

Both drivers died at the scene as a result of their injuries.

 According to FHP, a minor secondary collision occurred between four other cars and minor injuries were reported.

At the time of the crash, southbound US1 was closed at SW 129 Avenue.

