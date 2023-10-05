2 wounded in shooting in Miami that led to school lockdowns

Two people have been injured in a shooting in Miami that led to lockdowns at nearby schools Thursday morning, officials said.

According to Miami Police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near the 6900 block of Northwest 15th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

One person was shot in the arm and the other was transported to a trauma center in critical condition. Their identities weren't released.

At one point Dr. Martin Luther King Elementary, Miami Northwestern Senior High School and Holmes Elementary were all on lockdown, but the lockdown has since been lifted.

Police have not released any information on any potential suspects.

Miami Police and Miami-Dade Police will be handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.