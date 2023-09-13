Miami-Dade County

2 Rolls-Royce and a Bentley found during luxury stolen car bust in NW Miami-Dade

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the bust at a home near Northwest 201st Street and Northwest 59th Court

By Ryan Nelson

NBC Universal, Inc.

Suspects were taken into custody after multiple stolen luxury cars were recovered at a home in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday, authorities said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the bust at a home near Northwest 201st Street and Northwest 59th Court.

Footage showed undercover officers swarming the scene where multiple luxury cars were parked outside the home.

Florida Highway Patrol officials confirmed they were involved and said two Rolls-Royce were recovered along with a Bentley.

Footage also showed a Tesla and a Mercedes being taken from the scene.

FHP officials confirmed that arrests were made but no information has been released on the suspects or what charges they may face.

