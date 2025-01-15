2 teens from out of state arrested for allegedly threatening Pembroke Pines school

Three people from out of state, including two teens, were arrested in connection with the serious threats made against Somerset Academy in Pembroke Pines back in November, officials said.

Pembroke Pines Police announced Wednesday that a 15-year-old from New York and a 14-year-old from Michigan were identified as suspects in the Nov. 9 incident. Additionally, 37-year-old Elizabeth Smith from New York was arrested for allegedly instructing her son to delete evidence related to the investigation.

Somerset Academy enhanced police presence on campus for the week of Nov. 11 after Pembroke Pines Police were alerted of a suspicious call.

Some students felt that the measures were unnecesary, while others decided to stay home and not risk it at all. NBC6's Bri Buckley reports.

The male caller identified himself as a student of Somerset Academy and threatened the school and police, officials said. He provided a name and said violence would occur within the week of Nov. 11-15.

Police later determined the threat was not credible and the call was a hoax.

The teen suspects had "used multiple techniques to conceal their identities." Still, police were able to identify them and charge them with threats to throw, project, place or discharge any destructive device and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

The 14-year-old suspect surrendered Wednesday and is being held in a juvenile facility. The 15-year-old suspect was arrested earlier this month in New York and is expected to be extradited to Florida to face charges.

Smith, who faces charges of solicitation to commit tampering with physical evidence, was arrested in New York earlier this month but was since released on bond. She's expected to surrender to Pembroke Pines Police later this month.