Enhanced police presence after threats directed at Somerset Academy

Officials at Somerset Academy in Pembroke Pines said they are stepping up police presence on campus after law enforcement received threatening statements directed at the school.

Details of the threats were not available. The Broward Sheriff's Office and Pembroke Pines Police are investigating the incident.

"The safety of our children and school remains our top priority," a statement read. "To protect our community, there will be an enhanced police presence on campus this week."

School will be in session as scheduled. Somerset Academy is also implementing enhanced security measures, such as designated drop-offs and no backpacks, bookbags or bags.

Parents were notified of the threats through email and voicemail.