2 Tornadoes Touched Down in Broward During Wednesday's Historic Weather: NWS

Two tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down in Broward County during Wednesday's historic weather event, forecasters said.

National Weather Service officials said their survey team identified 2 EF-0 tornadoes, one that had been just southwest of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, and the other west of Interstate 95 and north of Sheridan Road.

Our survey crew has completed the tornado damage portion of their investigation. Two EF0 tornadoes were confirmed near Dania Beach yesterday. More info can be found in this Public Information Statement (PNS): https://t.co/lexa1IhU14… or in the attached graphic. pic.twitter.com/CG7HulO8e0 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 13, 2023

An EF-0 tornado has maximum wind speeds between 65 and 85 mph.

The NWS reported noted that the tornadoes were very small and didn't last very long.

At one mobile home park in Dania Beach, damage reported was consistent with a possible tornado strike.

It was unknown if there were any injuries.

The National Weather Service reported "prolific" rainfall amounts in coastal Broward County Wednesday.

Preliminary figures from the NWS showed 25.91 inches of rain fell at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, shattering the old record of 14.59 inches set in 1979.