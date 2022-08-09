2 Women Hospitalized After Shooting at Hollywood Laundromat

Police are investigating a shooting at a Hollywood laundromat that sent two women to the hospital Monday evening.

Officers responded to the scene in the 2500 block of Stirling Road just after 6 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the area.

Once they arrived, officers found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where they are listed in critical condition. Their identities weren't released.

Investigators have not released details on the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.