2nd Suspect Connected to Miami-Dade Officer Shooting Dead: Sources

A second armed robbery suspect connected to a shooting that left his accomplice dead and a Miami-Dade detective critically injured was fatally shot by officers Tuesday in Miami Springs, sources said.

The suspect was with Jeremy Horton, who was fatally shot Monday night in Miami while fleeing police during an armed robbery. Horton was staying at the Extended Stay America hotel in Miami Springs, sources said.

Officers arrived at the hotel Tuesday morning on a search warrant for the second suspect of that robbery, sources said.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said officers with a Special Response Team and the suspect, armed with an AK-47, got into a confrontation, during which shots were fired and the suspect died at the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC 6 observed gunshots, loud bangs and smoke coming from the hotel. Civilians near the scene were not injured, as well as officers.

Officials did not immediately identify the suspect.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, which is customary in police-involved shootings.

On Monday night, Miami-Dade Police detectives were in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 17th Avenue when they spotted a white sedan that had been involved in an earlier armed robbery in Broward County.

The driver of the sedan tried to flee, hitting detectives' vehicles and a civilian vehicle while trying to escape, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

That led to a confrontation and shots were fired. Det. Cesar Echaverry and Horton were both shot, officials said.

Horton died at the scene, while Echaverry was hospitalized in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Officials identified the armed robbery suspect who was fatally shot in Miami as Jeremy Horton. NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia reports