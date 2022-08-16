Miami-Dade Detective Fighting for Life After Shooting Identified

The Miami-Dade Police detective critically injured after a shooting that left a suspect dead has been identified.

Det. Cesar Echaverry is said to be fighting for his life Tuesday after he was shot in the head Monday night. He was identified in a Miami-Dade Police email to staff members.

Echaverry, 29, is a member of Miami-Dade Police's Robbery Intervention Detail, a squad that works in areas that are prone to crime and frequently encounters dangerous suspects.

RID detectives were in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 17th Avenue Monday night when they spotted a white sedan that had been involved in an earlier armed robbery.

The driver of the sedan tried to flee, hitting detectives' vehicles and a civilian vehicle while trying to escape, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

The pursuit ended, shots were fired, and Echaverry and the suspect were both shot, officials said.

Echaverry was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. Dozens of officers gathered at the hospital, where family members were said to be by the officer's side.

"I ask that our community please stand as one and pray," Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said at a news conference early Tuesday morning. "We have hard days ahead of us. We have to do this as one, as a community, as a law enforcement family."

Ramirez was expected to give an update later Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as Jeremy Horton, was killed at the scene.

Records showed Horton, of Georgia, has a lengthy criminal history including an arrest on charges of domestic violence in 2012.

Sources said Horton was in town staying at an Extended Stay America hotel in Miami Springs.

The armed robbery that started the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday at a gas station in the 400 block of East Dania Beach Boulevard, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Deputies responded and met with a victim who said he'd been robbed at gunpoint by two men who fled in a white vehicle.

Detectives were able to get the license plate of the suspects' car and released a "Be On The Lookout" for the car to Miami-Dade Police, officials said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, which is customary in police-involved shootings.