3 Arrested for Thefts at High-End Fort Lauderdale Shops But More Suspects Sought

Police have arrested three men in connection with a series of thefts at high-end retail stores in Fort Lauderdale but say they're searching for more suspects.

The three suspects, all residents of Miami-Dade, are facing grand theft charges, Fort Lauderdale Police said Monday.

Police identified them as Luis Angulo-Montalvan, 26, Juan Rodriguez Rivero, 30, and Yordan Soublett, 28.

In December, police released surveillance images of the suspects, who they said had stolen nearly $100,000 worth of merchandise including expensive clothing and watches from two businesses along East Las Olas Boulevard.

Investigators said the three suspects are believed to be responsibe for at least three separate incident that happened on Aug. 27, Dec. 1 and Dec. 7.

Police said there are more than three suspects responsible and they're asking anyone with information to call them at 954-828-5645.