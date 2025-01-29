3 charged in 2023 shooting in NW Miami-Dade that left woman dead, siblings injured

More than a year after a woman was killed in a hail of bullets from a drive-by shooting in northwest Miami-Dade a week before Christmas, three men have been charged in connection with her killing.

It was just before 5 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2023, that 24-year-old Ta'Shondra Steward and two siblings were driving in a black Mercedes CLA 250 in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 118th Street.

Moments later, a gold Audi A6 approached in traffic and multiple people inside started shooting at the Mercedes.

Steward, the front passenger, was shot in the head and back, while her two siblings were also hit by the gunfire.

All three were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where Steward remained in critical condition until Dec. 20, 2023, when she was declared brain dead and pronounced deceased.

Her two siblings survived, though one lost an eye in the shooting.

Over 50 spent shell casings were found at the scene and investigators determined three Glock firearms had been used in the shooting.

The investigators also said that based on eyewitness testimony and how many shots had been fired in such quick succession, a Glock switch, which allows a semi-automatic pistol to function as a fully automatic, was likely used.

According to arrest reports, surveillance footage from the shooting showed the Audi waiting for the Mercedes and making a U-turn once the Mercedes passed.

"Such actions indicate that the involved subjects had prior knowledge of the victims' whereabouts and intended to ambush the victims," the arrest reports said.

Detectives learned the Audi had been rented on Nov. 30, 2023, by Thierry Michael Morno Jr., who used a fake name, the reports said.

Cell phone records showed Morno called the person he rented it from about 10 minutes after the shooting saying he wanted to exchange the vehicle due to a flat tire, the reports said.

The cell records and video surveillance showed Morno leaving his home minutes before the shooting, at the scene during the shooting, and returning to his home after the shooting, the reports said.

Morno was interviewed by detectives and initially denied ever being in the vehicle but when he was told his phone was at the scene he admitted to being in the Audi, the reports said.

A search of Morno's home turned up a black hoodie and ski mask believed to have been used by Morno and consistent with a description given by witnesses to the crime.

Detectives also searched Morno's phone and social media accounts and found videos of him driving the Audi while possessing firearms, the reports said.

The night before the shooting, Morno even posted a video on Instagram while holding several firearms equipped with Glock switches, the reports said.

"How UU want war wit them [expletive] N all they guns got buttons," he captioned the video, according to the reports.

Investigators also found text messages from Dec. 14, 2023, of Morno discussing the purchase of a Glock pistol for $900, the reports said.

Morno, 23, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in the shooting.

Two other suspects, 21-year-old Anders Fleurimond and 22-year-old Lance Deshawn Moore, were charged Tuesday with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Miami-Dade Corrections Thierry Michael Morno Jr., Lance Deshawn Moore, and Anders Fleurimond

The reports said one payment for the Audi car rental was made by a CashApp account owned by Fleurimond, and that cell phone records showed Fleurimond and Moore were at the scene of the shooting.

Moore was also picked up by Morno in the Audi the day of the shooting, the reports said.

Records showed Morno, Moore and Fleurimond had already been arrested last year on charges including armed robbery and aggravated battery. All remained held without bond Wednesday, Miami-Dade jail records showed.