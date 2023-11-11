3 injured after Margate city truck crashes into GameStop store

In a shocking chain of events on Saturday night, a City of Margate Parks and Recreation truck crashed into a GameStop store at a local strip mall, resulting in three people being rushed to the hospital.

Margate police say two vehicles got into a minor crash in the parking lot of the strip mall located on SR-7 and Atlantic Boulevard.

The PIO for Margate PD says one of the drivers involved seemingly hit the accelerator instead of the brake pedal just as officers arrived, prompting the vehicle to plow through the GameStop's storefront.

The vehicle that crashed into the store was reportedly a City of Margate Parks and Recreation truck, being driven by a city employee at the time, the PIO said.

“We just ran outside to see because we know a lot of the other people that work at the restaurant here on the corner in the store. So we ran out just to see what happened. And the cops were here. Ambulances, we heard sirens pulling up and crowds of people gathering,” said an employee of a nearby business.

Three people were transported to North Broward's Trauma Center, according to Margate police.

“My prayers up for the people that are injured. Like, I mean, I wouldn't want that to happen to my family. So, everybody just to pray for the people that got injured,” said another nearby employee.

NBC6 reached out to the City of Margate and GameStop for comment.