3 Miami-Dade Corrections Officers Test Positive for Coronavirus

Miami-Dade Corrections officials are advising people who were in certain courtrooms to take precautions after three officers tested positive for coronavirus.

One officer wasn't assigned to the courts, but the other two worked at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building, officials said in a statement Wednesday.

The officers worked in the following courtrooms on the following dates:

Officer 1:

3/16/20, Courtroom 2-7, Judge Marlene Fernandez-Karavetsos

3/17/20, Courtroom 2-7, Judge Laura Cruz

3/18/20, Courtroom 2-7, Judge Laura Cruz

3/19/20, Courtroom 2-7, Judge Laura Cruz

Officer 2:

3/17/20, Courtroom 3-2, Judge Andrea Wolfson

3/18/20, Courtroom 7-2, Judge Alberto Milian

Officials said anyone who was in those courtrooms on those dates should follow the self-monitoring steps outlined by the Centers for Disease Control for the next 14 days:

Remain alert for subjective fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.

If they feel feverish or develop cough or difficulty breathing during the self-observation period, they should take their temperature, self-isolate, limit contact with others, and seek advice by telephone from a healthcare provider or their local health department to determine whether medical evaluation is needed.

If they feel feverish or develop measured fever, cough, or difficulty breathing during the self-monitoring period, they should self-isolate, limit contact with others, and seek advice by telephone from a healthcare provider or their local health department to determine whether medical evaluation is needed.

The employees have been at home in self-quarantine and employees who had been in close contact with the employees have been advised to get tested.

The corrections department has also canceled inmate visitation and screening all inmates when they're brought to any jail facility. They've also implemented enhanced cleaning and sanitation processes in their facilities.

Meanwhile, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said they have shifted to a "mission-critical operations plan," maximizing technology and minimizing the need for lawyers, judges, courthouse personnel and the public to visit the courthouse.