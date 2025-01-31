3 Miami men accused in $1 million eyewear theft ring arrested in Tennessee

Three Miami men are facing charges in connection with a multi-state theft ring involving more than $1 million worth of eyewear that was stolen from Sunglass Hut stores, officials said.

Alexander Trujillo Gomez, 48, Xavier Perez, 52, and Lazaro Salazar Hechavarria, 28, were arrested in Tennessee on charges including burglary, theft of property valued at $250,000 and over, and vandalism, Murfreesboro Police officials said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Murfreesboro Police Alexander Trujillo Gomez, Xavier Perez, Lazaro Salazar Hechavarria

Police said the three burglarized a Sunglass Hut on Sunday, stealing nearly $285,000 worth of products and $2,000 in cash.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

They're also accused of similar burglaries at Sunglass Huts in Hendersonville, Tennessee and in Gaffney and Beaufort in South Carolina, authorities said.

Police said they tracked the trio down after learning they'd rented a Chrysler Pacifica minivan in Miami that was used in the heists.

The minivan was spotted on Wednesday, when the trio tried to ship three boxes of stolen sunglasses to Miami but were refused service when they wouldn't open the boxes to show what was inside, police said.

A license plate reader later found the minivan after the suspects had successfully paid to ship the stolen goods to Florida at a UPS store, where they were taken into custody and the shipment was intercepted, police said.

The three men were booked into a local jail, where they were each being held on a $1 million bond, officials said.

The case remains under investigation and the trio could face more charges in the other thefts in Tennessee and South Carolina, officials said.