3 new cases of measles confirmed at Manatee Bay Elementary

Three new cases of measles have been confirmed at Manatee Bay Elementary on Saturday after a first reporting the outbreak on Friday, officials said.

Broward County Public School sent out a statement confirming the three new cases at the Weston school.

“The health, safety and welfare of our students and staff remain our utmost priority;” the district said in a statement. “The district continues to work closely with the Florida Department of Health - Broward following three additional confirmed measles cases at Manatee Bay Elementary School. The school’s principal is keeping families informed and following health department guidelines to safeguard our community.”

