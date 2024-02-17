Broward

3 new cases of measles confirmed at Manatee Bay Elementary

There are now 4 confirmed cases of measles in South Florida.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three new cases of measles have been confirmed at Manatee Bay Elementary on Saturday after a first reporting the outbreak on Friday, officials said.

Broward County Public School sent out a statement confirming the three new cases at the Weston school.

“The health, safety and welfare of our students and staff remain our utmost priority;” the district said in a statement. “The district continues to work closely with the Florida Department of Health - Broward following three additional confirmed measles cases at Manatee Bay Elementary School. The school’s principal is keeping families informed and following health department guidelines to safeguard our community.”

Stay tuned with NBC6 for more on this developing story.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Browardmeasles
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us