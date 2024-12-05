3 Palm Beach County schools install vape detectors in bathrooms

Three Palm Beach County schools have now installed vape detectors in their bathrooms to try to crack down on the habit.

The move is part of a pilot program launched at the beginning of the school year. The names of the schools now equipped with the detectors were not disclosed.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Palm Beach County School Board member Matthew Lane told NBC affiliate WPTV that the school district has seen 661 vaping incidents so far this year. He hopes the program is successful so the detectors can be installed in more schools across the county.

Lane said the issue is being taken seriously and students will be held accountable.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

"An elementary school student, for just vaping, can receive up to a three-day suspension, and a middle and high school student can receive up to a five-day suspension as a first offense," he said.

About 1.63 million students between middle and high school vape nationwide, data from the Centers for Disease Control shows.