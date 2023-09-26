Miami-Dade County

3 people airlifted to hospital after boat crash in Biscayne Bay

Three people had to be airlifted to local hospitals from the scene. Their identities and conditions were unknown

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three people were rushed to the hospital after a boat crash in Biscayne Bay Tuesday, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to the crash around 2 p.m. not far from the Black Point Park and Marina.

Three people had to be airlifted to local hospitals from the scene. Their identities and conditions were unknown.

Footage showed a center console boat with major damage, including a portion of its stern flooded with water.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

No other details about the crash have been released.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyBiscayne Bay
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us