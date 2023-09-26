3 people airlifted to hospital after boat crash in Biscayne Bay

Three people were rushed to the hospital after a boat crash in Biscayne Bay Tuesday, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to the crash around 2 p.m. not far from the Black Point Park and Marina.

Three people had to be airlifted to local hospitals from the scene. Their identities and conditions were unknown.

Footage showed a center console boat with major damage, including a portion of its stern flooded with water.

No other details about the crash have been released.

