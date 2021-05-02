Miami-Dade

Man Shoots, Kills Women Before Turning Gun on Himself in SW Miami-Dade

Hostage negotiators also responded to the scene

By Laura Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

A suspect shot and killed two women at a southwest Miami-Dade home before turning the gun on himself, police said.

Officers responded just before 5 p.m. Sunday to a residence at SW 129th Avenue and 191st Terrace after an injured man went to a neighbor's house asking for help, Miami-Dade police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police say the man who survived was shot by his son. The suspect also killed two women inside the home and then turned the gun on himself.

Local

Miami Beach 3 hours ago

Possible Road Rage Shooting Shuts Down EB MacArthur Causeway

MLB 5 hours ago

Scherzer Leads Washington Nationals Over Miami Marlins, Heads to Join Wife for Birth

“We can confirm that it is domestic in nature, however, at this time we are waiting for our detectives to establish the familial ties," Det. Angel Rodriguez said.

Hostage negotiators also responded to the scene after attempting to make contact with the man. Hours later, police found the three people dead inside. The suspect’s father was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police respond to a shooting in a SW Miami-Dade neighborhood Sunday, May 2, 2021.

According to detectives, two children were also inside the home when the shots were fired, but they were not injured and are safe.

At this time, it is unclear what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dadeshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us