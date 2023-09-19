3 people injured in daytime shootout in northwest Miami-Dade

At least three people were injured in a shootout in broad daylight in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the area of 18th Avenue and Northwest 64th Street in Gladeview.

Footage showed a large police presence at the scene as officers and first responders assisted two people who were on the ground and appeared injured. Both were placed in the back of ambulances.

Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said two people were standing on a corner when a dark-colored SUV drove by.

Multiple people inside the SUV opened fire and there was a shootout, Zabaleta said.

Zabaleta said three people who'd been in the SUV were hospitalized with gunshot wounds. All of the injuries were non-life threatening.

"It was an exchange of gunfire, you can see that there's several casings on the ground," Zabaleta said. "The amount of gunfire, the amount of rounds that were shot, it's a miracle that nobody else was shot."

One person was detained at the scene, but the driver of the SUV fled in an unknown direction, Zabaleta said.

Two high-powered rifles were recovered at the scene, Zabaleta said.

Detectives are still investigating what led to the shooting.

