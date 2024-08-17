Fort Lauderdale

1 killed, 2 hurt in Fort Lauderdale shooting: Police

The shooting happened at around 5:05 a.m. in the 600 block of NW 62nd Street, Fort Lauderdale police said

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was killed and two others are fighting for their lives after they were shot in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday morning, authorities said.

The shooting happened at around 5:05 a.m. in the 600 block of NW 62nd Street, Fort Lauderdale police said.

Three victims were taken to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, where one died of their injuries. Their exact ages were not provided, but they are believed to be adults, authorities said.

A fourth person was not shot but also taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.

According to preliminary information, the shooting happened on the road while the victims were driving, and the suspect fled right after the gunfire. A car at the crime scene could be seen with multiple bullet holes in its windows.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call Detective Jennifer Saint-Jean at 954-828-5570, the Homicide Tipline at 954-828-6677, or remain anonymous by contacting Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on Cypress Creek Road is shutdown between Powerline Road and Andrews Avenue due to the investigation. Drivers are asked to use Commercial Boulevard and W McNab Road as alternatives.

More details about the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Fort LauderdaleGun violence
