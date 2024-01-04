3 suspects in custody after Pembroke Pines hit-and-run leads to massive search

Three suspects were taken into custody after police said they took off on foot following a hit-and-run crash in Pembroke Pines Thursday morning, sparking a massive search.

Pembroke Pines Police officials said the three suspects took off on foot after the crash, which happened in the area of Southwest 196th Avenue and Pembroke Road.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a dark-colored sedan crashed up against a roadway barrier.

The footage also showed officers swarming the scene with weapons drawn and searching the area near the Harbour Lakes community.

UPDATE: PPPD & @MiramarPD are continuing their search along SW 195 Avenue, just south of Pembroke Road, near the Harbour Lakes community.



RESIDENTS - please remain clear of the area. Roadways through the area will be temporarily shutdown. https://t.co/iXFtN284PK — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) January 4, 2024

A SWAT vehicle and K-9s were also seen participating in the search.

Pembroke Pines Police said officers from Miramar had joined in the search. They were asking residents to remain clear of the area.

After a short time, officers were seen escorting two handcuffed suspects out of a wooded area. Police later confirmed that the third suspect had also been taken into custody.

UPDATE 2: Officers have safely taken two subjects into custody. Our investigation remains on-going; please remain clear of the area at this time. https://t.co/iXFtN27x0c — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) January 4, 2024

No other information was immediately known.

