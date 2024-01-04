Pembroke Pines

3 suspects in custody after Pembroke Pines hit-and-run leads to massive search

Pembroke Pines Police said officers from Miramar had joined in the search. They were asking residents to remain clear of the area

Three suspects were taken into custody after police said they took off on foot following a hit-and-run crash in Pembroke Pines Thursday morning, sparking a massive search.

Pembroke Pines Police officials said the three suspects took off on foot after the crash, which happened in the area of Southwest 196th Avenue and Pembroke Road.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a dark-colored sedan crashed up against a roadway barrier.

The footage also showed officers swarming the scene with weapons drawn and searching the area near the Harbour Lakes community.

A SWAT vehicle and K-9s were also seen participating in the search.

Pembroke Pines Police said officers from Miramar had joined in the search. They were asking residents to remain clear of the area.

After a short time, officers were seen escorting two handcuffed suspects out of a wooded area. Police later confirmed that the third suspect had also been taken into custody.

No other information was immediately known.

