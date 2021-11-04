3 Teens Charged As Adults in Brutal Killing of Miramar High School Classmate

What to Know The three teens arrested in the brutal killing of their Miramar High School classmate have been officially charged as adults, the Broward State Attorney said Thursday

The three teens arrested in the brutal murder of a Miramar High School classmate have been officially charged as adults, Broward County prosecutors said Thursday.

Andre Dexter Clements and Christie Parisien, both 17, and 16-year-old Jaslyn Smith, were indicted by a grand jury Thursday on first-degree murder charges in the Oct. 17 killing of 18-year-old Dwight "DJ" Grant, the state attorney's office announced.

Broward County State Attorney's Office

The teens, who also face criminal conspiracy and tampering with evidence charges, will be moved from juvenile detention to the jail system, prosecutors said.

An arrest affidavit detailed the gruesome killing of Grant, who investigators said was stabbed to death with a knife and sword after Clements became angry with him for having sex with his ex-girlfriend.

Grant had been reported missing on Oct. 17 and his body was found two days later in some bushes at the Miramar apartment complex where he lived.

According to the arrest affidavit, Clements planned the murder several days in advance through text messages with his girlfriend, Parisien, telling her "murder will definitely happen soon."

Parisien replied that she would help, and Clements also enlisted the help of Smith, the affidavit said.

Friends, city leaders and the community gathered to remember Dwight 'DJ" Grant, who was killed allegedly by his classmates. NBC 6's Jamie Guirola reports

According to text messages included in the affidavit, the teens planned to attack Grant at his apartment complex by having Parisien lure him out of his apartment with the promise of sex.

Once Grant was in the stairwell of the apartment complex, Clements and Smith attacked him while Parisien acted as a lookout, the affidavit said.

"You know who I am and why I'm here," Clements told Grant, according to the affidavit. "You know I have to kill you now."

Clements, who had brought a sword and a knife, stabbed Grant in the neck with the knife, the affidavit said.

Three teens planned and carried out the brutal murder of their Miramar High School classmate. NBC 6's Alyssa Hyman reports

After he'd been stabbed, Grant began pleading with the teens to "end it for him," the affidavit said.

That's when Clements stabbed Grant in the chest with the sword, killing him, the affidavit said.

Two of the teens threw the body over a railing and dragged the body to the bushes, while Parisien cleaned up the blood from the stairwell with some cleaning supplies she'd brought, the affidavit said.

Surveillance footage from the complex showed the teen suspects arriving at the complex, the stairwell attack, and the body being thrown over the railing, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavits, the teens made a bonfire at the complex after the killing to burn the clothes they'd been wearing.

In a statement, Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor said due to the teens' ages, the maximum possible punishment if they're convicted would be life in prison.

"If the case had been handled in the juvenile justice system, anyone found guilty would have to be released after a maximum of three years and could only be kept under supervision in the community until age 21," Pryor's statement read.