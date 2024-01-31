Miami-Dade County

3-year-old and grandmother hospitalized after dog attack in SW Miami-Dade

"Due to the nature of the attack and the severity of the injuries, the dog will be humanely euthanized," Animal Services said in a statement

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 3-year-old boy and his grandmother were rushed to the hospital after they were attacked by their dog in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday, officials said.

The incident happened in the 24400 block of Southwest 182nd Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to a medical call possibly involving a dog bite, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed a child was taken from the scene to a local hospital.

Officials with MIami-Dade Animal Services said the boy and his grandmother were attacked by the family's 2-year-old German Shepherd.

They said the attack was unprovoked and caused extensive injuries to both victims.

"Due to the nature of the attack and the severity of the injuries, the dog will be humanely euthanized," Animal Services said in a statement.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
