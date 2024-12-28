4 free South Florida events to celebrate New Year's Eve with the whole family

Christmas has come and gone, and now South Florida is preparing to ring in 2025 with free events for the whole family.

While of course you could opt for a ticketed function on New Year's Eve, if public, open-air events are more your style, check out these four events in the Miami, Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale areas so you can countdown to midnight and start the new year on a high note.

Enjoy a beachfront concert, fireworks, food and more on Dec. 31 and ring in the new year remembering why you're grateful to live in South Florida.

The celebration kicks off at 8 p.m., when Orchestra Miami String Quartet will set the holiday mood until the full orchestra joins at 10 p.m. and blows guests away. The event takes place on the beach between 21st and 22nd Streets.

"The celebration culminates in a spectacular fireworks display at midnight," according to the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Ocean Drive on South Beach will also be closed to traffic and allow pedestrians to walk freely up and down. For premium seats and an open wine bar, consider VIP tickets.

Crews were hard at work on Saturday, setting the stage for the Bayfront Park New Year’s Eve Party. Over 100,000 people are expected to attend what officials call the largest Hispanic New Years celebration in the U.S., which starts at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31.

For the first time in at least 16 years, the iconic fountain will be lit up again on New Year's Eve, ready for the big party.

Last night, history was made as the fountain was illuminated for the first time in 16 years. FROM WORDS TO ACTION. pic.twitter.com/FvhKyJSRsp — Bayfront Park Miami (@BayfrontParkMIA) December 27, 2024

And we can't forget The Big Orange, Miami's answer to New York's Ball Drop. The state citrus will be in place and descend from the InterContinental Hotel as the clock strikes midnight.

For a more exclusive experience, you can buy VIP tickets here.

Watching a big orange drop not really your thing? How about a lighted anchor?

If that sounds more your style, ring in the new year at a street festival on SW 2nd Street and SW 5th Avenue in downtown Fort Lauderdale starting at 4:30 p.m.

The kiddos can enjoy bounce houses, inflatables, face painting, games, contests, dancing with the DJ and a special kids countdown. The City of Fort Lauderdale says, "When night falls, the party begins for adults with live music!" And culminates, of course, in the lighted anchor drop at midnight.

The little ones can also enjoy New Year's Eve in South Florida (at what may be a more reasonable hour) with Young At Art Museum at Broward Mall.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the museum wants you to join the fun in "your fanciest, funkiest, or punkiest Rock n' Roll themed costume and dance out your sillies, make party hats, and countdown to noon with a balloon drop!"