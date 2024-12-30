What to know as Miami prepares to ring in 2025 with celebration at Bayfront Park

Crews were working Monday to set up the stage as Miami prepares to ring in 2025 at Bayfront Park.
The annual New Year's celebration is expected to draw more than 100,000 to the park Tuesday night to watch the Big Orange rise to the top of the Intercontinental hotel at the stroke of midnight.
And for the first time in more than 20 years, the park's iconic fountain will be lit up for the event.
The celebration is free and runs from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fireworks begin at midnight and will go off for about 15 minutes.
A number of street closures will be in effect as a result of the celebration.
Based on traffic volume along Biscayne Boulevard from Southeast 2nd Avenue to 5th Street and patron egress, the following traffic pattern will be implemented at approximately 10:00 p.m.:
- Southbound traffic at Biscayne Boulevard & Northeast 6th Street will divert West.
- Eastbound traffic on Northeast 2nd Avenue & 5th Street may continue East to Port Boulevard/Port of Miami or North on Biscayne Boulevard. No Southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard from Northeast 5th Street.
- Northbound traffic on Brickell Avenue will divert West at Southeast 7th & 5th Street. No Northbound on Brickell Avenue Bridge toward Biscayne Boulevard Way.
- It is recommended to utilize Southwest 2nd Avenue to travel Northbound.
- Northbound traffic at Southeast 3rd Street from Biscayne Boulevard Way, re-route to Southeast 2nd Street at the fork.
- Vehicular traffic leaving Center lots on Biscayne Boulevard must exit West towards Northeast 2nd Avenue.
- All traffic exiting onto Southeast 2nd Avenue from I-95 will be routed Southbound.
- It is recommended to utilize Northeast 2 Avenue to travel Southbound.