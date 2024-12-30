What to know as Miami prepares to ring in 2025 with celebration at Bayfront Park

Crews were working Monday to set up the stage as Miami prepares to ring in 2025 at Bayfront Park.

The annual New Year's celebration is expected to draw more than 100,000 to the park Tuesday night to watch the Big Orange rise to the top of the Intercontinental hotel at the stroke of midnight.

And for the first time in more than 20 years, the park's iconic fountain will be lit up for the event.

The celebration is free and runs from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fireworks begin at midnight and will go off for about 15 minutes.

A number of street closures will be in effect as a result of the celebration.

Based on traffic volume along Biscayne Boulevard from Southeast 2nd Avenue to 5th Street and patron egress, the following traffic pattern will be implemented at approximately 10:00 p.m.: