4 Men Killed in Brothers to the Rescue Shoot Down Honored on 25th Anniversary

The 25th anniversary of the shoot down of the Brothers to the Rescue aircraft was observed Wednesday with a tribute in South Florida to the four men who were killed.

The four men - Armando Alejandre, Jr., Carlos Costa, Mario de la Peña and Pablo Morales - were on a humanitarian mission over international waters on Feb. 24, 1996 when their two Cessna planes were shot down upon an order from the Cuban government.

Their planes were taken down by a Cuban MiG-29 in international airspace, though Cuba claimed they were violating Cuban airspace.

Memorials for the four men were being held at Opa-locka Airport and at the Cuban Memorial in Tamiami Park Wednesday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Reps. Carlos Gimenez, Mario Diaz-Balart, and Maria Elvira Salazar, along with Senator Marco Rubio, released a joint statement Wednesday regarding the 25th anniversary of the incident.

"Our prayers are with the families and friends of these four martyrs who were taken from them by this cowardly and barbaric act of terrorism," the statement read. "The Castro regime must be held accountable for its crimes – specifically, Raúl Castro, who ordered this attack."