Fort Lauderdale

4 tons of cocaine worth over $91 million offloaded in Fort Lauderdale

The 8,000 pounds of cocaine, about four tons, was offloaded at Port Everglades on Monday by the Cutter Campbell, officials said

By NBC6

A massive haul of more than $91 million worth of cocaine seized by the U.S. Coast Guard was offloaded in Fort Lauderdale.

The 8,000 pounds of cocaine, about four tons, was offloaded at Port Everglades on Monday by the Cutter Campbell, officials said.

The cocaine, worth around $91.3 million, was seized in operations in the eastern Pacific Ocean, officials said.

