4-Year-Old Drowns in Homestead Canal

A four-year-old with special needs was found dead in a canal in Homestead Sunday, according to Miami-Dade Police.

The incident occurred in the area of Southwest 280th Terrace and Southwest 141th Avenue.

The child was found after a 911 call was placed for a missing child with special needs.

According to police, the child got out of the front door of the house and family, neighbors, police and K9s searched until Miami-Dade Police divers found the body in a canal.

