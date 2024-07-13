5 alleged gang members, 3 others, face federal drug, firearms charges in South Florida

Five gang members and three others face a variety of charges in federal court for allegedly conspiring to distribute cocaine and other drugs in South Florida, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida announced Friday.

All except two of the suspects are from Miami-Dade County.

The accused are:

Dayana Garcia, 34, of Miami

Eduardo Monteagudo, 41, of Miami

Armando Rodriguez, Jr., 38, of Miami

Bernardo Olvera, aka “King Handsome,” 35, of Miami

Blas Barrios, aka “King Blasito,” 44, of Miami

Ricky Mourin, aka “King Rick,” 33, of Naranja

Jerry Rodriguez, aka “King Suave,” 30, of West Palm Beach

Joshua De Paula, aka “King Vision,” 28, of West Palm Beach

The 26-count indictment charges Garcia, Monteagudo and Rodriguez, Jr. with conspiring with Olvera to distribute 500 or more grams of cocaine in Miami-Dade County, officials said.

Garcia, Monteagudo and Rodriguez each face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Olvera and the other four defendants are all known members of the Almighty Latin King gang known as the Latin Kings.

“Olvera, Rodriguez, Barrios, De Paula, and Mourin engaged in the illegal sale of narcotics and/or firearms on multiple occasions between January and June 2024. The indictment charges [them] with conspiring to distribute 500 or more grams of cocaine, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and 28 grams of cocaine base throughout South Florida,” the news release reads.

The five alleged gang members also face firearms charges, including trafficking, possessing them after felony convictions and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Olvera, Rodriguez, Barrios, De Paula and Mourin were arrested on June 27 “at locations across South Florida,” according to authorities.

All are currently under arrest and face up to life in prison if convicted.