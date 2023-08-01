$5,000 reward in terrifying Coral Springs gas station armed robbery caught on camera

A $5,000 reward is being offered to find a suspect behind a terrifying armed robbery of a Coral Springs gas station that was caught on camera.

The robbery happened around 5:20 a.m. on July 20 at the Chevron at 2251 N. University Drive.

Officials said the suspect held a cashier at gunpoint, then fled with money from two registers.

Surveillance footage released by Coral Springs Police on Tuesday showed the masked suspect holding a gun to the cashier's head as the worker opens the registers.

We are asking the public to help identify a suspect responsible for an Armed Robbery that occurred on 7/20/23 at 5:21am at the Chevron Gas Station (2251 N. University Drive). Up to $5k for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. ☎️ Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS pic.twitter.com/xbFY3Q1ROg — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) August 1, 2023

Despite the terrifying ordeal, the clerk wasn't physically harmed.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.