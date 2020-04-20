coronavirus

6% of Florida Unemployment Claims Have Been Paid Out

By Associated Press

HIALEAH, FLORIDA – APRIL 08: An unemployment application is seen in a box as City of Hialeah employees hand them out to people in front of the John F. Kennedy Library on April 08, 2020 in Hialeah, Florida. The city is distributing the printed unemployment forms to residents as people continue to have issues with access to the state of Florida’s unemployment website in the midst of widespread layoffs due to businesses closing during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A little more than 6% of the more than 650,000 confirmed claims for unemployment in Florida have been paid since coronavirus concerns started shutting down businesses across the state a month ago, state officials said Monday.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity said on its website that as of Sunday almost 40,200 claims worth almost $60 million had been paid, out of almost 652,200 confirmed claims filed.

Of the confirmed claims, more than 162,000 had been processed.

Local

coronavirus 23 mins ago

Miami-Dade Creates Mask Donation Sites for County’s Homeless Population

coronavirus 13 mins ago

Jeter Says He’s Forgoing Salary During Pandemic: Sources

Many of the state’s hundreds of thousands of the newly jobless from the coronavirus have reported problems when filing applications for unemployment benefits with the state’s economic development agency or getting help from hotlines. They’ve had their online applications disappear in front of their eyes when the computer refreshes or they’ve been bumped out of the system while filling out forms, forcing them to start over.

Florida's unemployment system actually has received more than 1.5 million submitted claims, but many of those were the same claims that had been filed twice or three times using different methods because of the difficulties in submitting claims.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFloridaunemploymentflorida department of economic opportunity
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us