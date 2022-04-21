6 People Hospitalized After Crash in Coconut Creek

At least six people were hospitalized after a car crash Thursday in Coconut Creek, police said.

The crash happened after 4 p.m. on Coconut Creek Parkway near 45th Avenue.

The crash involved only one vehicle and it's currently unclear what caused it, police said.

Update on crash at Creek Parkway and NW 45th Avenue. 6 people have now been transported to two local hospitals for treatment of injuries. All were in the car pictured. No pedestrians involved. More updates later. pic.twitter.com/YoSUqHh3gN — Coconut Creek Police Department (@CoconutCreekPD) April 21, 2022

Three people were transported to North Broward Hospital and the other three were taken to Northwest Medical Center. Their conditions were unknown.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed what appeared to be a damaged red sports car facing the wrong way on the sidewalk near the road.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.