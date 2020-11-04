6 Things to Know – Battle for White House Continues, South Florida on Guard for Potential Storm

It’s Wednesday, November 4th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - President Donald Trump was the projected winner of Florida, NBC News reported. Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden campaigned heavily in Florida, each hoping to win the battleground state's 29 electoral votes.

Trump spoke to the nation from the White House early Wednesday, trailing in both the electoral vote and the popular vote, according to NBC News, which had yet to project a winner in 10 states. Biden also spoke to the nation early Wednesday from his home state of Delaware, closing his speech with: "Keep the faith guys, we're going to win this!"

No. 2 - Voters in Miami-Dade elected a new mayor in Tuesday's election in a race that had a pair of county commissioners aiming for the position.

Daniella Levine Cava defeated Esteban "Steve" Bovo in Tuesday's runoff, after they were the top two finishers in the August primary. Levine Cava said Bovo called her Tuesday night to concede the race. Levine Cava will be the county's first female mayor. She won her first commissioner race for District 8 in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018, but resigned her county commission seat to run for mayor.

No. 3 - Democrat Donna Shalala conceded to Republican Maria Elvira Salazar in the District 27 race that was a rematch between the two candidates.

Salazar, a Spanish-language television newscaster, was the projected winner in her second try for the office after Shalala prevailed in 2018. In her concession, Shala called it a "spirited campaign" and said it was a great honor to represent Miami-Dade. The district covers much of the central Miami area and has generally been considered Democratic. Salazar sharply criticized Shalala for failing to timely report several stock sales as required.

No. 4 - in one of the most closely watched Congressional races across the country, former Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez is claiming victory over incumbent Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

Gimenez, a Republican who had aligned himself more with President Donald Trump in recent weeks of the campaign, had a 52 percent to 48 percent lead over the first term Democrat with 99 percent of precincts reporting Tuesday night. While the race has not officially been called, Gimenez declared himself the winner in front of supporters in Coral Gables. Mucarsel-Powell's campaign released a statement saying it is "waiting for all the votes to be counted."

No. 5 - South Florida remains in the cone of concern for now Tropical Storm Eta on Wednesday, which could be a tropical storm as it possibly approaches the local area this weekend.

Eta remained a powerful hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph as it made landfall in Nicaragua Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The latest advisory for the NHC showed Eta will be downgrading to a depression as it moved west into Honduras, but it was expected to turn back to the northeast and regain tropical storm strength before potentially impacting South Florida on Monday.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida will be breezy on Wednesday with few rain chances before storms arrive back in the area to end the work week.