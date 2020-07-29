6 Things to Know – Broward Hospitals Serving Miami-Dade COVID Patients, Service Workers Get Helping Hand in Pandemic

It’s Wednesday, July 29th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A Hialeah mother was arrested Tuesday evening after her two daughters were hit by bullets while sitting in the backseat of her car.

Miami-Dade Police officials initially said the children, ages 6 and 8, were hurt in an apparent drive-by shooting, but Hialeah Police said the incident began with a theft at a supermarket. Officials said a man had been involved in a theft at Rey Chavez Supermarket at 780 West 17th Street and had fled on foot to a car that was waiting in the parking lot. Police say the woman was the getaway driver.

No. 2 - The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Florida increased by a new record of 186 on Tuesday, as the state added more than 9,200 new COVID-19 cases.

At the same time, the coronavirus knows no borders - and neither do people who need medical help with the virus. As hospitals are stretched thin in Miami-Dade, many of the sick are heading north into Broward, especially into Memorial West and Memorial Miramar hospitals. For more on what those hospitals are doing to help, click here for the story from NBC 6 investigator Tony Pipitone.

No. 3 - Major League Baseball suspended the Miami Marlins’ season through Sunday, and the Philadelphia Phillies will remain idled by the coronavirus pandemic until Friday, while the rest of baseball forges ahead with trepidation.

The Marlins remained stranded in Philadelphia, where they played last weekend. Miami received positive test results for four additional players, bringing their total to 19. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press, but declined to be identified because the results had not been publicly released.

No. 4 - Lobster mini-season will continue like any other year, but the 2020 version may look different thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

The two-day event starts Wednesday, with cars lining up hours before marinas opened at 5 a.m. in Broward and 6 a.m. in Miami-Dade. Monroe County commissioners decided against canceling the year's event amid feared that the two-day bonanza would draw large crowds and contribute to a spread of the virus. Boaters can bag up to 12 lobsters per day except in Monroe County and in Biscayne National Park, where the limit is six. A three inch size limit, measured from the horns over the lobster’s eyeballs to where the head joins the tails, is enforced.

No. 5 - Financial freedom was never something Roselande Guerrier was afforded, but before the pandemic, she was getting by.

In order to make it, she was working a part-time and a full-time job, both in housekeeping at two different Miami Beach hotels. She says she was bringing in $1,500 on a monthly basis. The initial shutdown in South Florida brought on by this pandemic put her out of work for months. Her situation is not unlike the situation of many who are working in South Florida’s hospitality industry, according to the union that represents Guerrier and thousands of others. Click here to see how she’s getting some needed assistance in a report from NBC 6’s Stephanie Bertini in her weekly Helping Hands series.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida will remain drier through most of the work week, but that could change this weekend with what could be our next named storm. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.