6 Things to Know – Frustration Grows With Benefit Wait, Helping Hands Deal With Economic Toll Together

It’s Wednesday, May 6th - and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - Breaking overnight, a triple shooting left one man dead and two others rushed to the hospital late Tuesday night in West Little River.

Paramedics responded to the 1700 block of NW 88th Street after 9 p.m., where they said the three people were standing outside a home when the unknown suspects began opening fire. One person, a 21-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene while the other two victims - with one being the dead man's brother - were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

No. 2 - The owner of a Miramar barbershop said he's keeping his doors open in defiance of emergency orders issued amid the coronavirus pandemic requiring non-essential businesses to remain closed.

Daniel Liriano, the owner of Lion Style barbershop on State Road 7, received a citation from police Tuesday for opening up his business. Liriano said he'll pay the citation and keep his doors open, because he says his business is essential to him. Liriano said the business has been closed since March 20, and without any income he and his employees have been struggling.

No. 3 - When Greg Frank lost his job in March, he went online and filed a claim for reemployment assistance. Weeks later, he told NBC 6 Responds he is still waiting for an update.

It’s a story NBC 6 Responds heard from several viewers in recent days, people who said they applied for benefits weeks ago and were still waiting for information or much needed help. Click here for the story from NBC 6 Responds reporter Alina Machado.

No. 4 - As Florida slowly reopens, officials are now contemplating what they should do if the coronavirus outbreak lingers into hurricane season, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday.

Hurricane season begins June 1 and usually peaks from late August through September. Florida is often a target for storms, forcing thousands of people to evacuate with many fleeing to shelters. Florida has had more than 37,000 confirmed coronavirus cases resulting in nearly 1,500 deaths. DeSantis partially lifted his “safer at home” order Monday, allowing restaurants and retail shops to begin operating at 25% capacity.

No. 5 - The images are overwhelming. Long lines of vehicles across the country. People patiently waiting for free food because buying groceries is becoming harder or impossible.

The demand on food pantries and organizations that help the hungry is growing in South Florida. This week, NBC 6 is taking a look at those rolling up their sleeves to help and at the families who are dealing with the economic toll of COVID-19 at their kitchen tables. Click here for the story from reporter Stephanie Bertini.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida will be flirting with record high temperatures on Wednesday before rain chances increase to end the work week. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.