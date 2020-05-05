6 Things to Know – Governor Wants Unemployment System Investigated, Fans Remembers Don Shula

It’s Tuesday, May 5th - and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - South Florida is mourning the death of legendary former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula, who passed away Monday at the age of 90.

In 1970, Shula was hired by former Dolphins owner Joe Robbie and spent 26 seasons leading the team to a total of five Super Bowl appearances – including three straight from 1971 to 1973 – that led to two championships including the undefeated 17-0 season in 1972. Shula became the NFL's all-time wins leader in 1993, getting his 325th victory before going on to win 22 more games over the second half of the 1993 season and the next two seasons.

No. 2 - After a back and forth battle between a Miami-Dade school and officials in one city, it appears class will be back in session Tuesday amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Owners of the Aventura Learning Center told NBC 6’s Willard Shepard they met with officials from the city of North Miami Beach and an agreement was reached to allow classes to resume on Tuesday. The school initially announced plans to reopen Monday, sending messages to parents on social media Sunday evening that they would be up and running for business. But, code enforcement officers from the city were on the school's campus and said they would not allow it to reopen.

No. 3 - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday ordered an investigation into how the state ended up with a faulty unemployment website that he has previously described as a clunker.

The state signed a $40 million contract in March 2011 with Deloitte to build the system, but ended up spending $77.9 million after 14 contract amendments, DeSantis told reporters at an early evening news conference. He said he's asking the state's inspector general to look into how the contract was awarded and why it was amended so many times. An audit of the system completed in 2019 exposed flaws DeSantis said were never brought to his desk.

No. 4 - Broward County's sheriff is giving new details about a fatal shooting that happened when he was 14, while the family on the other end of the shooting is speaking out.

On Monday on social media, 27-year-old Melanie Rodriguez posted about the void left in her life by not having her father. Newspapers covering the 1993 shooting death of then 18-year-old Hector Rodriguez called it a joke that turned sour, and reported about a 14-year-old who surrendered. That 14-year-old is now the top law enforcement officer in Broward County, Sheriff Gregory Tony. Tony said Rodriguez was a violent aggressor who threatened him and his brother.

No. 5 - While South Florida still remains mostly in isolation amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that doesn’t mean you still can’t celebrate the annual Cinco de Mayo holiday.

Unlike past years, this year’s May 5th celebration will be a little bit different as people stay at home and order in. But that doesn’t mean there still aren’t plenty of options across the area offering deals for the day that falls on ‘Taco Tuesday’ this year - so you have to celebrate, right? For a list of some locations offering deals, click here for a link.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, some warm and rain free weather greets South Florida on Tuesday ahead of increased rain chances in the coming days. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.