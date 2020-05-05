Cinco de Mayo Meal Deals Across South Florida Take Spotlight in Pandemic

While South Florida still remains mostly in isolation amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that doesn’t mean you still can’t celebrate the annual Cinco de Mayo holiday.

Unlike past years, this year’s May 5th celebration will be a little bit different as people stay at home and order in. But that doesn’t mean there still aren’t plenty of options across the area offering deals for the day that falls on ‘Taco Tuesday’ this year - so you have to celebrate, right?

Here’s some of the locations offering deals for Cinco de Mayo 2020.

Bartaco Aventura (2906 Northeast 207th Street, 305-614-8226)

The restaurant is offering a kit for $38 that can make up to 16 tacos and, if you’re over the age of 21, you can add a margarita carafe for just $27 more.

Caja Caliente (808 Ponce de Leon Blvd. in Coral Gables, 786-431-1947, and 2634 Northeast Second Ave. in Miami, 786-398-5137)

All take out orders of tacos will get a free beer while there are $5 specials on their Lechon and chicken tacos with all the fixings.

Carlos and Pepe’s (1302 Southeast 17th Street in Fort Lauderdale, 954-467-8335)

If you place an order for over $75, you get a free bottle of wine while the restaurant is also offering specials on margaritas for $1 and $2.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop (854 West Cypress Creek Road #197 in Fort Lauderdale, 954-289-8111)

The restaurant is offering take out meals that include one for $35 that can feed up to six people and a $50 meal that can feed up to eight people.

Taquerias el Mexicano (521 Southwest Eighth Street in Miami, 305-456-5905)

The Miami-Dade staple for delicious food is offering a Full Fiesta meal for $49.99 that can serve up to four people with chicken and carintas and all the fixings as well as a margarita making kit for $75.