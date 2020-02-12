6 Things to Know – Massive Money Left at Miami Airport, Early Last Call Possible on Miami Beach

It’s Wednesday, February 12th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - A mother is calling for action from her daughter's former Miami-Dade school after the teen was hurt from participating in a dangerous stunt going viral on social media.

The high school freshman, who did not want to be identified, said she was bullied into doing the "skullbreaker challenge" at South Dade Senior High School. The online trend is one of TikTok's newest challenges. The teen's attorney said the family intends to proceed against the Miami-Dade County Public Schools District for "allowing the (challenge), which (is) trending on social media, to take place within our schools."

No. 2 - A man convicted in a 2005 killing and who is known as the longest-serving jail inmate in Miami-Dade County will finally be sentenced.

Danyan Mangham, now 43, was convicted just last month for the murder of Robert Berriman 15 years ago. The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said he stayed in jail so long because his defense presented mental health incompetency issues during court hearings which delayed Mangham's trial.

No. 3 – Bernie Sanders edged out a close win in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, while “Mayor Pete” Buttigieg finished a close second in the first primary of the 2020 election season.

Amy Klobuchar rocketed into the top tier of contenders Tuesday as the Minnesota senator beat out former Vice President Joe Biden and a fellow senator, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. Two candidates – Andrew Yang and Sen. Michael Bennett - dropped out ahead of the next set of contests.

No. 4 - It’s part of the drill at an airport security checkpoint to empty your pockets of any loose change as The Transportation Security Administration, TSA, reports $960,105.49 was unclaimed at the nation’s airports in 2018.

Miami International Airport is third on the list collecting $50,504, with airport TSA director Daniel Ronan saying most money left behind is a small amount and Miami’s volume of international flights may also contribute to the large amount.

No. 5 - The mayor of Miami Beach wants the last call for alcohol to be a little bit earlier for spring break.

Mayor Dan Gelber wants alcohol sales to end at 2 a.m. in the South Beach entertainment district for 17 days in March. It's 5 a.m. now across the city. The proposal will come before the city commission Wednesday for a preliminary vote. It could then be finalized at a Feb. 26 commission meeting.

No. 6 – Weatherwise, above average temperatures are the story Wednesday across South Florida ahead of the latest front making its arrival at the end of the work week. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.