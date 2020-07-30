6 Things to Know – Reopening Decision for Miami-Dade Schools, Traveling Nurse Shares Pandemic Story

It’s Thursday, July 30th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Miami-Dade County Public Schools will start the upcoming school year with distance learning, officials said Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho made the announcement at a special meeting. Carvalho said instruction will be delayed one week, and will begin on Aug. 31 with online learning. Officials will monitor the coronavirus pandemic developments through September, and if conditions improve, in-class instruction could begin in October, Carvalho said.

No. 2 - Officials in Broward have extended the county's curfew through the weekend.

The curfew is in effect each day from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Monday, August 3 at 5 p.m. No person, in all incorporated and unincorporated areas of Broward County, should be out in any street or sidewalk for any purpose except for active-duty police, fire rescue, first responders, news media, delivery or transportation drivers and more. Sheriff Gregory Tony says for the past two weeks deputies have been cracking down on large parties or gatherings to help fight COVID-19 and fight crime.

No. 3 - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extended a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures until September 1.

The current moratorium is set to expire Saturday. DeSantis signed an executive order Wednesday to extend it until 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2020. Earlier, DeSantis signaled the possibility of the extension during a roundtable discussion in Orlando about the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday, saying officials will have “something on that soon.” The moratorium, which was implemented in April, allows people to avoid eviction from their homes amid the virus outbreak.

No. 4 - Thuymi Nguyen has been working in critical care for a decade. As an agency nurse, she was used to working in hospitals around South Florida.

Since the pandemic began, her work has taken her to two other states, where she spent four months on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19. The traveling nurse is based in South Florida, but the coronavirus compelled her to go to ICUs as far as Connecticut and New York City, where she fought against the virus during the height of its wrath in the Tri-state area. To hear her story and Nguyen’s message in the pandemic, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Nathalia Ortiz.

No. 5 - South Florida remains on watch for a potential landfall this weekend from Tropical Storm Isaias, which developed late Wednesday night while setting its sights on Hispanola.

A 5 a.m. advisory Thursday morning has the storm with winds increasing to 60 miles per hour while sitting about 100 miles southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico, and moving northwest at 21 miles per hour. All state-supported coronavirus testing sites in Florida will temporarily close for a few days due to the potential impacts of tropical weather. The sites will close starting at 5 p.m. Thursday and are expected to reopen by 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 5 at the latest.

No. 6 - Locally, South Florida will be drier to end the work week ahead of what could be a wet weekend depending on the path of Isaias. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.