6 Things to Know: Residents Rallying to Find Stolen Dog, Local Hospital Near Capacity in Pandemic

It’s Thursday, December 3rd - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - At least one South Florida hospital reported that they are near capacity, as health care facilities continue to deal with the increase in coronavirus cases.

Baptist Hospital in Kendall was referred to being at capacity level Black, meaning they are at 98%+ capacity with zero beds available at all levels of care. The announcement was made in an email to staffers sent out Tuesday from the hospital's chief medical officer. The email asks physicians to refer patients to two nearby emergency rooms. The goal according to Baptist was to avoid holding patients in their emergency department for an extended period of time. Thursday, a spokesperson told NBC 6 that beds are available including in the ER unit.

No. 2 - While Florida's governor is aiming for health care workers and seniors to be the first up to get a COVID-19 vaccine, there are still a lot of questions about children and schools.

COVID-19 and a vaccine were the main topic during a parent-teacher association webinar with Miami-Dade County Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. Carvalho told PTA members he's working with three companies to make sure his district has a plan once there are enough vaccines for students and kids. Gov. Ron DeSantis will decide who gets the vaccine and when. Following CDC guidelines, health care workers and nursing home residents and employees are first. People with underlying conditions, critical workers, and seniors could get the second round. Eventually kids will get the shot and it could become mandatory for school.

No. 3 - Surveillance video shows two women pouring lighter fluid on the front porch of a Miami Gardens home and then setting it on fire early Wednesday morning.

Keaisha Franklin says it happened around 12:30 a.m. A fire was started outside her front door and to two of her cars. She says she doesn’t know the women in the video but believes she’s being targeted by an ex-boyfriend. Franklin says the same thing happened back in June where several family members’ cars were set on fire outside her home. To see the video and hear what else Franklin had to say, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Kim Wynne.

No. 4 - Video captured by a South Florida man shows the moment he was able to save a dolphin while jet skiing in Biscayne Bay.

The footage shows the man, identified as Nick Tuduri by Florida Highway Patrol, jet skiing with a friend in the open water when he notices a flailing dolphin. Immediately, Tuduri leaps into action. He notices the dolphin's tail is caught in a net. Afraid that the dolphin will drown, Tuduri reaches into his jet ski to grab a knife. To see the wild video and hear what Tuduri had to say, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Alyssa Hyman.

No. 5 - A Miami Lakes community is rallying behind a homeless man after someone snatched his precious dog away from him.

Pedro said the thief stole his 5-year-old Chihuahua mix from his leash at around 8 a.m. Wednesday near Northwest 67th Avenue near the Palmetto Expressway. “Mi perrito is love on four legs," Pedro said. He wiped away tears as he talked about his dog, who he also described as his only family. Those who visit Pedro and bring his dog treats were stunned to hear what happened and are now spawning a social media blitz to get the word out in hopes of finding his dog. For more on how you can help, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Marissa Bagg.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida's temperatures will see a slight rise starting Thursday before another cold front arrives to bring them back down this weekend. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.