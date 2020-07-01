6 Things to Know – Restaurants in Miami-Dade Closing Overnight, Single Mother Gets Helping Hand to Feed Family

It’s Wednesday, July 1st - and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - A late night order will close the doors of establishments selling food in Miami-Dade County during certain hours amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez signed the emergency order late Tuesday night, which goes into effect Wednesday night at midnight, closing establishments that seat more than eight people from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. nightly until further notice. Establishments will still be allowed to provided pick-up and delivery services while employees will be allowed to have access during the hours.

No. 2 - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extended a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures until August 1.

DeSantis issued an emergency order Tuesday to extend the moratorium, which was set to expire Wednesday. Earlier, people across Florida were waiting to find out if the governor was going to extend the freeze. DeSantis did not answer the question on the moratorium at a Tuesday news conference.

No. 3 - The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that students in Broward County will have to wear face coverings next year if they can’t stay six feet away from their classmates.

The news came after dozens of parents turned out for a demonstration in front of the Public Schools headquarters building Tuesday morning. The Board was discussing the options for next school year: distance learning only, a hybrid model in which students alternate between staying at home and going to class and a return to full time insurrection in the classroom.

No. 4 - A man has been arrested after authorities say he used racial slurs while pulling a gun on a Black homeowner in Miami-Dade earlier this month.

Joseph Max Fucheck, 58, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm with prejudice and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said Tuesday. The state attorney's office said Dwayne Wynn was across the street from his house in unincorporated Miami-Dade when Fucheck put a real estate card in his mailbox and drove off. After Wynn retrieved the card from his mailbox, Fucheck returned, jumped out of his car and began a profanity-laced rant, authorities said.

No. 5 - When you’re living paycheck to paycheck, any little thing can throw your budget out of whack. That’s what happened to single mother, Ashlen Hicks.

Her youngest child, 2-year-old Aubrey, got sick between late March and early April. Of course, the mother of four was worried because of the threat of COVID-19. She turned to Jack and Jill Children’s Center for help. The organization has been operating in Broward County for more than 70 years. Click here to see how she got the help needed in a report from NBC 6’s Stephanie Bertini as part of our weekly Helping Hands series.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, scorching temperatures could set records Wednesday across South Florida, but some wet weather may arrive by the July 4th weekend. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.