6 Things to Know: Safety Measures in Miami Beach Over Spring Break, Vaccine Appointments for People 55-64

It's Thursday, Feb. 25th, and NBC 6 has your top six news stories of the day.

No. 1 - Miami Beach Imposes Enhanced Safety Measures Over Spring Break

As more college students flock to South Beach for spring break, officials in Miami Beach are expecting to face challenges with city services, staffing and resources.

City leaders set up several enhanced safety measures that will be in place during the "High Impact Period," February through April 12. A citywide midnight curfew is also still in effect.

More than 400 Miami Beach police officers will be working extended shifts. "The message is simple: vacation responsibly or go to jail," police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said.

No. 2 - Jackson Health Schedules 600+ Appointments for People 55-64

About 1,200 first dose appointments for a vaccine were scheduled Wednesday at Jackson Health System, and 640 of them were for people ages 55-64 with an underlying medical condition.

It was the first day Jackson Health was inoculating younger age groups that were not existing patients.

No. 3 - Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes to Begin Drive-Thru Vaccinations

A Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes will begin drive-thru vaccinations for people 65 and over starting this morning.

The vaccinations are being offered as part of the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, a collaboration between the federal government, states and territories, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The drive-thru vaccination site is by appointment only and currently only available at the Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes, located at 3001 N. State Road 7.

The drive-thru site is being launched a day after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was deemed to be safe and effective by the FDA.

No. 4 - Naked Man Found Shot in Pembroke Pines

A suspected gunman was taken into custody after a naked man was found shot in Pembroke Pines Wednesday morning, police said.

Pembroke Pines Police officials said they received several 911 calls around 8:45 a.m. of a naked man walking along the 7200 block of Pembroke Road, followed by a 911 call about a gunshot in the area.

Officers responded to the area and found the naked man bleeding on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No. 5 - Nominees for Broward's Teacher of the Year Announced

Broward County's coveted "Teacher of the Year" will be announced Friday, and the final nominees have been announced.

The five nominees for Broward County Public Schools teacher of the year are: Sheldon McLean, the band director at at Dillard High School; Allison Unger-Fink, a teacher and former student at Hawkes Bluff Elementary School; Alicia Gaines-Holligan, of Park Lakes Elementary School; Mark Horowitz, a teacher at Flamingo Elementary School; and Monika Moorman, of Central Park Elementary School.

There are obvious differences between the nominees, from grade levels to the subjects they teach, but when it comes to wanting to make an impact on this next generation of kids, they’re all on the same page.

No. 6 - First Alert Weather

Look for some patchy fog early Thursday, otherwise it’s a pleasant start to the day.

We are looking for less rain and more sunshine and light winds in general and this will allow highs to creep back into the low-mid-80s. The forecast is looking pretty similar tomorrow with just a little more of a southeast breeze.

The weekend will offer more of the same, but we do expect gustier winds. This could bring rip currents and higher seas into play, something to think about if water is in your future. On a side note, kite flying looks fantastic.

