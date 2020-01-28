6 Things to Know – Super Bowl Teams Enjoy Opening Night, Survivors Remember Auschwitz Liberation

It’s Tuesday, January 28th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – Police are investigating a deadly double shooting that took place near North Miami on Monday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Police unites responded to Ives Dairy Road and Northeast 24th Avenue in reference to a shooting. Officers found two men with gunshot wounds, one who had been struck in the head and another in his upper torso. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where one of the men died.

No. 2 - Investigators worked on a rugged hillside outside Los Angeles where a helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others crashed in foggy weather considered dangerous enough that local police departments had grounded their choppers.

The accident generated an outpouring of grief and shock around the world over the sudden loss of the all-time basketball great who spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. During a press conference, National Transportation Safety Board official Jennifer Homendy asked the public to send photos of the weather in the area around the time of the crash to witness@ntsb.gov.

No. 3 - Senators faced mounting pressure Monday to summon John Bolton to testify at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial even as Trump's lawyers mostly brushed past extraordinary new allegations from the former national security adviser and focused instead on corruption in Ukraine and historical arguments for acquittal.

Outside the Senate chamber, Republicans grappled with claims in a forthcoming book from Bolton that Trump had wanted to withhold military aid from Ukraine until it helped with investigations into Democratic rival Joe Biden. That assertion could undercut a key defense argument — that Trump never tied the suspension of security aid to political investigations.

No. 4 - Thousands of fans and media members gathered inside Marlins Park for the annual NFL Opening Night – an event giving the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers one final chance to let their hair down and laugh a little before getting to the business of Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV inside Hard Rock Stadium.

Both teams have rookies with South Florida ties – as Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton attended Miami Carol City High School and 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa went to Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas. The teams will practice on Tuesday with the Chiefs holding camp at the Dolphins’ facility in Davie while the 49ers will be practicing at the University of Miami

No. 5 - Survivors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp prayed and wept as they marked the 75th anniversary of its liberation, returning to the place where they lost entire families and warning about the ominous growth of anti-Semitism and hatred in the world.

About 200 camp survivors attended, many of them elderly Jews and non-Jews who traveled from Israel, the United States, Australia, Peru, Russia, Slovenia and elsewhere. Many lost parents and grandparents in Auschwitz or other Nazi death camps during World War II, but were joined by children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren.

No. 6 – Weatherwise, a pleasant Tuesday is in store for South Florida with a slight afternoon storm chance ahead of what looks to be a dry but cooler Super Bowl Sunday.