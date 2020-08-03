6 Things to Know – Testing Sites Reopen After Isaias, Historic Splashdown of SpaceX Capsule

It’s Monday, August 3rd - and NBC 6 has your top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Miami-Dade and Broward will reopen beaches, parks and testing sites Monday that were closed over the weekend due to the looming threat of Isaias.

County-operated parks, marinas, beaches and golf courses will open in Miami-Dade and Broward with normal hours of operation, officials said Sunday. City of Miami parks, pools, beaches and boat ramps opened one day earlier on August 2nd. Federal COVID-19 testing sites run by Florida's Division of Emergency Management will also reopen Monday at 8 a.m.

No. 2 - A family in North Lauderdale is scrambling to find a new place to live after their roof collapsed during Tropical Storm Isaias Saturday.

Cell phone footage showed water pouring through the ceiling of the home, completely saturating the floor. Arlene Desinor said despite the damage, the family isn’t getting many answers from the property management company. Click here for more from Desinor and her family in a report from NBC 6’s Nathalia Ortiz.

No. 3 - Voters in Miami-Dade County will get a chance to begin early voting for the August 18th primaries on Monday.

The county will allow registered voters to cast their ballots at sites across the county each day through Sunday, August 16th. With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the area, county election officials have seen a record number of requests for vote-by-mail ballots as Miami-Dade elections workers mailed out over 330,000 of those ballots.

No. 4 - For the second day in a row, the Miami Marlins had no positive tests among their players and staff still in Philadelphia, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday because details of the testing have not been publicly released. The Marlins haven't played since July 26 in Philadelphia because of an outbreak within their traveling party. Infected Marlins players and staff left Philadelphia in sleeper buses Friday for Miami to quarantine there.

No. 5 - Two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown, their capsule parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico to close out an unprecedented test flight by Elon Musk's SpaceX company.

It was the first splashdown by U.S. astronauts in 45 years, with the first commercially built and operated spacecraft to carry people to and from orbit. Test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken arrived back on Earth in their SpaceX Dragon capsule named Endeavour, less than a day after departing the International Space Station and two months after blasting off from Florida.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida dodged Isaias this weekend but wet weather sticks around to start the work week across the area. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.