6 Things to Know – Ultra Gets Postponed Over Coronavirus, Where to Celebrate ‘305 Day’

It’s Thursday, March 5th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – Weatherwise, near record highs are going to take over South Florida on Thursday - but relief is coming with a rainy end of the week into what should be a cooler weekend. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.

No. 2 - This year's Ultra Music Festival will be postponed amid concerns about the new coronavirus, a source with the City of Miami confirmed Wednesday.

The major music event, scheduled to take place March 20-22 at Bayfront Park, will be postponed indefinitely, the source confirmed to NBC 6. Commissioner Manolo Reyes told NBC 6 that he agreed to the postponement and signaled that the fate of Calle Ocho Music Festival could be up next.

No. 3- The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 11 on Wednesday with a patient succumbing in California — the first reported fatality outside Washington state — as federal authorities announced an investigation of the Seattle-area nursing home where most of the victims were stricken.

Officials in California's Placer County, near Sacramento, said an elderly person who tested positive after returning from a San Francisco-to-Mexico cruise had died. The victim had underlying health problems, authorities said. California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency, joining Washington and Florida.

No. 4 - Officials with Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach are ensuring the public that the month-long rager by the sea known as Spring Break will go as smooth as possible despite concerns of the coronavirus spreading.

Wednesday morning, the City of Miami Beach released its comprehensive plan. Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione says they're asking everyone to practice basic hygiene and to miss the party if you're feeling sick.

No. 5 - For years, Leonard Dupree has been going in and out of court trying to reverse the life sentence he received in his early 20s.

Because the second crime occurred less than a year after he was released from prison, prosecutors sought and secured a life sentence after he was found guilty under Florida’s Prison Releasee Reoffender (PRR) sentencing law. Now, he’s asking for a second trial after the alleged victim changed his story before his death. Click here for the complete story from NBC 6’s Tony Pipitone.

No. 6 - March 5th means one thing for those living in Miami-Dade County – a complete celebration of everything that is the numbers “305”.

The 7th annual 305 Day takes place with events all over the county starting Thursday and running through the weekend – beginning with the 3:05 Cafecito event taking place this afternoon at the Leah Arts District located at 1501 East 10th Avenue in Hialeah. The events go into Saturday, when the Leah Arts District will host a “305 Day Block Party” that includes food, drinks and everything else needed to celebrate the area code.