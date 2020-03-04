Party On! South Florida Beaches Release Spring Break Plans Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Having thousands of hormonal unhygienic spring breakers congregating across South Florida beaches during the height of a virus outbreak sounds like a recipe for disaster (or the beginning of a cheesy zombie movie).

But, officials with Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach are ensuring the public that the month-long rager by the sea will go as smooth as possible despite concerns of the coronavirus spreading.

Wednesday morning, the City of Miami Beach released its comprehensive plan. Starting March 6th, the city says it is offering spring breakers free beachfront events between 7th and 10th street, west of Ocean Drive.

Officials say fitness classes, volleyball and basketball games, as well as live music will be available all day long.

The fun starts with morning beach cleanups and street closures on the weekends of March 13th and March 20th.

It's not all fun and games though.

The city also announced it will enforce the following rules:

Coolers, inflatable devices, tents and tables will not be allowed on beaches

Speakers blaring music are prohibited.

Occupancy limits will be established

Alcohol on beach properties will be confiscated

The prohibition of any direct or indirect consumption of alcohol on beach property.

Depending on the crowd size, Miami Beach Police may close Ocean Drive during peak hours.

A few miles north, Fort Lauderdale issued a similar statement.

The city's Chief of Police, Rick Maglione, says electric scooters will be banned at beaches on top of alcohol and amplified music.

As for coronavirus, the chief says they're asking everyone to practice basic hygiene and to miss the party if you're feeling sick.