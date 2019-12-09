6 Things to Know – Vigil Held for Slain UPS Driver, Dolphins Lose Heartbreaker to Rival

It’s Monday, December 9th – and NBC 6 has the top six stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – Weather wise, an isolated shower sticks around for the start of your week in South Florida - but chances for rain could pick up as the week goes on.

No. 2 - Friends, family and co-workers of Frank Ordonez - the UPS driver who was taken hostage and killed during a cross-county robbery - honored him at a vigil Sunday night.

Flowers, candles, and cards were placed on top of Ordonez's car outside the UPS facility in Northwest Miami-Dade. A viewing will be open to the public Monday at 5 p.m. at Vior Funeral Home.

No. 3 - A car chase that began in Hallandale Beach ended with an officer-involved shooting in Hollywood when suspects refused to pull their car over and instead started shooting at officers.

According to police reports, the incident began when a Hallandale officer tried pulling over a car after a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop. At one point, cops told NBC 6, a passenger was hanging out of the car door with a gun.

No. 4 - A $120,000 work of art consisting of a banana duct-taped to a wall was ripped from its perch and eaten by a performance artist at Art Basel this weekend in Miami Beach.

David Datuna posted video of his gastronomical action, which he proclaimed was an "art performance" he has titled "Hungry Artist." Two editions of the piece to private collectors for $120,000 each and was negotiating a third sale to a museum for $150,000.

No. 5 - Pushing ahead with articles of impeachment, the House Judiciary Committee convenes Monday to formally receive the investigative findings against President Donald Trump as the White House and its allies launch an aggressive attack on Democrats and the proceedings.

Chairman Jerrold Nadler expects the committee to vote soon, possibly this week, on at least two or more charges against the president.

No. 6 - Sam Ficken kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired to give the New York Jets a 22-21 comeback victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The Jets — who lost to the previously winless Cincinnati Bengals last week — overcame a Dolphins franchise-record seven field goals by Jason Sanders, including a 37-yarder that gave Miami the lead with 1:33 left.